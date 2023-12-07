By Joshua Kagoro

In an annual landmark event held at the Skyz Hotel in Kampala, the State of the Youth Report 2023 was officially launched by the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs in partnership with the sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) alliance centring on areas of employment, education, health and political decision-making spaces as stipulated in the public investment plan, NDP3, vision 2040, 2021-2026 national youth manifesto and UN-SDGs agendas.

The report sought to assess the government’s investment in young people, have a comprehensive analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the nation’s youth, shed light on the increasing importance of digital literacy and the need for tailored initiatives to address the evolving needs of Uganda’s youth and consequently guiding policymakers and stakeholders in formulating effective strategies for youth development.

Research conducted across all subregions in the thematic area of;

Employment and Job Creation indicates that the majority of respondents are either self-employed (30.8%) or students (29.2%), with a significant portion employed by someone else (12.5%), while 14.1 per cent are currently not employed, and 7.7 per cent neither study nor have a job.

Addressing the audience at the report launch, the government’s Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, emphasized the government’s commitment to leveraging the insights from the report.

“This document is not just a reflection of our challenges but a roadmap towards a brighter future. We are dedicated to implementing policies that will empower our youth,” Obua stated”

Obua further urged youths to take advantage of the decision-making positions that young people have, build ties with development partners, be involved in government programmes at all levels and take advantage of their numerical strength (over 70% below 30 years).

Phionah Nyamutooro, the National female youth Member of Parliament who doubles as the chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Youth Affairs urged young activists and entrepreneurs to voice their concerns and propose innovative solutions.

Nyamutooro said that collectively raising voices and having strategic and constructive conversations will not only influence participatory governance but also break inclusion barriers that have for eons of years rippled through society, leaving the vast majority of Ugandans’ (youths) potential unrealized and unrecognized.

The launch of the State of the Youth 2023 Report marks a milestone in recognizing the potential of the younger generation and working collectively towards a brighter tomorrow.

Report findings

HEALTH: At the Primary Health Care level, funding has been provided for the upgrading of 384 Health Centre lIs to Ills and the construction of 31 Health Centre IIIs in sub-counties. However, analysis showed that the Share of Primary Health Care financing has been declining since 2018/19. On an actual expenditure basis, primary health spending has been declining, from 42% of total expenditures in 2018/19 to 35% in 2020/21 but increased to 36% spending for 2021/22 and to 43% of total government spending on health in FY2022/23.

EDUCATION: Operational costs – government increased capitation grants. This FY, the annual capitation rates were revised upwards for Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools from UGX 15,000 to UGX 17,000, Universal Secondary Education (USE) *O* Level 174,000 A level is UGX 255,000, Special Needs Education at UGX 400,000 while Technical Colleges at UGX 163,800. The Vocational Technical Colleges (VTCS) however do not have a standard rate.

The largest proportion of government expenditure is allocated towards wage recurrent expenditure and nonwage recurrent expenditure compared to development resources.

The wage proportion increased slightly from 59% of the budget In 2021/22 and is projected at 61% in 2022/23. On the other hand, development support has stagnated at 11% since 2020/21.

YOUTH POLITICAL PARTICIPATION; The establishment of the National Youth Council and its structures right from the grassroots is credited for increasing the agency of young people and their desire to participate in democratic processes as seen through their high representation in nationwide voter registration. For example, the National Youth Council constituted over 752,000 elective positions in the 2020/21 General Elections.

Although Uganda has been a pioneer country in including the youth in political decision-making, youth representation in the country has evolved in an autocratic context, which denotes limited access to several rights available in a democratic context.

A classic elucidation of this argument is on youth participation at the grassroots level where almost 33% of youth elective positions were un-opposed. At the cabinet level, whereas there is noted increased gender parity with a higher representation of females at 43.8% of the main cabinet positions, than any previously, the youth are not ably engaged. The assessment noted that only seven senior ministers are below the age of 50 and the average age of the cabinet is about 59 years (down only modestly from 65 the average age of the original 2016 cabinet).