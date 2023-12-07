The Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya has said agencies involved in the corruption fight across the country recorded commendable achievements in the last one year.

While presenting findings against the fight of corruption from the different anti- corruption Agencies, Kamya noted that 1369 cases were investigated that included 27 high cases of grand and syndicate corruption allegations across government.

She added that 174 cases in ministries, departments and agencies and 1168 in local governments with over 30 billion shillings recommended for recovery and only shs18.188 billion was recovered.

The investigations led to dismissal of 119 public officials from service and prosecution of 104 cases resulting into 43 convictions.

The State house Anti corruption unit as well handled investigations on diversion of iron sheets meant for Karamoja and made financial recoveries.

“Shs2.9 billion was made and up to shs3.4 billion was saved from potential loss,” Kamya said.

Kamya adds that the Public Procurement and disposal of Public Assets Authority as well directed Uganda National Roads Authority to terminate road construction contracts due to corruption cases.

“UNRA was able to recover shs39 billion from the contractor.”