It is reported that at the COP28 in Dubai, there was a global consensus on the need to invest and push for E-Cooking which would get the majority of the people in less developed countries to move away from using firewood as a means of cooking.

Our country Uganda is reported to have also committed to this global resolution.

Is it not interesting that during global fora, we tend to exhibit a well-thought-out national agenda, but when we have and follow none!

How can we be talking about going e-cooking in homes in Uganda when it is only 10% of the rural homesteads are connected to the power grid? Sadly, among those connected, 45% can no longer afford the electricity bills and therefore they are disconnected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of electricity usage as an appropriate intervention measure for mitigating deforestation, must be handled holistically.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a need to increase the supply and connection of electricity but also there is a need to work on the demand side. Demand for power connections and consumption is closely linked to capacity to consume which is a function of disposable income.

The above can only be achieved if, for example, we had channelled all the ongoing supplementary budget requests being made on unexplainable expenses to be geared at improving and addressing genuinely the current household income issues in a better and well-worked-out implementation framework based more on economics than on political expediency.

The forests and our forest cover can only be saved from the increasing onslaught in search for firewood if more rural homes can have access and can afford electricity or gas as a cheap and easy alternative to firewood cooking.

If indeed we are serious about fighting against deforestation, there is an urgent need to get back to the drawing board and re-plan.

We need a robust national framework that will seek to address both the supply and demand sides as far as electricity as the alternative mitigation measure in fighting climate change is concerned.

There are sections of international groups that are pushing for an increased or massive campaign for planting trees as a mitigating measure against global climate change.

Indeed, there is an urgent need to increase the current forest cover, particularly in less developed countries like Uganda to increase our capacity to capture the carbon emissions.

However, as for Uganda, planting more trees can’t be the means to fight against the increasing and ongoing deforestation.

With the unrelenting population explosion that we are witnessing, the time is going to come when forests will be in direct competition with the need for land for human settlements.

This conflict is what has happened in most parts of the country which has led to the diminishing forest cover over years.

Yes, we need to embark on reinstating our forest cover, but at the same time, we need to wean ourselves off the firewood dependency.

If we are to use electricity and gas as our alternative mitigation measures to protect our environment, why aren’t we seeing practical steps in the implementation of the National Gas Distribution Network?

We are told that there will be gas for both industrial and domestic use coming out of the oil fields in Hoima. If so, there would be a need to have a gas distribution network installed to deliver that to the homes, health facilities, schools and factories that will be potential users of the gas. There should be a gas distribution network the way we have the power and water transmission and distribution network.

That is what pertains to other countries. We can’t hope to continue with the ongoing ad hoc and uncoordinated way of purchase and delivery of gas the way it is now being carried on by Petrol Stations and traded in gas cylinders or gas cages.

This kind of gas distribution is predatory, not consistent and unviable for a national agenda