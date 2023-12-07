Namayingo Police have initiated a manhunt for one Henderiko Oluli of Maluba Landing Site, suspected of killing his wife, Suzan Oluli.

The incident allegedly unfolded following a disagreement between the couple when Suzan purchased sauce for her brother-in-law for Shs1000 without the husband’s consent.

A search is currently underway to apprehend Henderiko Oluli, a 48-year-old man suspected of committing the homicide.

According to eyewitnesses, Suzan Oluli who was found dead at their home in the Maluba landing site in Buhemba sub-county was allegedly killed following a brawl that ensued over 1000 shillings she used to buy sauce for her brother-in-law who had visited them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Ojiambo, the LC1 of Maluba Landing Site, noted with concern an increase in such cases of gender-based violence in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilberforce Odwori Egesa, the Chairperson of Buhemba Sub-County, highlighted excessive alcohol consumption as a primary contributing factor to cases of domestic violence.

“As a council, we have resolved to put by laws to reduce the time the community should be allowed to start drinking alcohol, and we said that the community will start buzzing at 2 anyone caught before that will be arrested” Egesa told Nile Post.

The situation has prompted the Civil Society Organization (CSO) Hero’s Program with its partners of MIFUMI, CORDAID and AMREF together with the police to hold a meeting where they sensitized the Maluba landing site residents about gender-based violence.

Eva Nangira a social worker with Hero’s program told Nile Post that the cases of gender-based violence in Buhemba are increasing every day hoping that sensitizing the public about it would help to fight and reduce them.