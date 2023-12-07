The impounded cattle from non-compliant immigrant farmers in Northern Uganda will remain in limbo as authorities await guidance from the Attorney General before proceeding with any auction.

This development coincides with security officers actively rounding up cattle from Balaalo herdsmen, confining them to designated government holding grounds.

In response to President Yoweri Museveni’s directive, immigrant cattle farmers, known as Balaalo, in Amuru district have diligently implemented a four-strand barbed wire fence around their cattle kraals for compliance.

However, Acholi sub-region is now witnessing forceful evictions of non-compliant Balaalo, with 830 animals already rounded up and confined in government holding grounds.

“After three days of keeping the animals in the holding grounds, the cattle will not be auctioned until the Attorney General gives guidelines,” says Odong Stephen Latek, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Amuru.

In Lakang sub-county, Birungi Robinah Acaye raises concerns that her 153 cattle were rounded up despite meeting the requirements set by President Museveni.

This highlights potential discrepancies in the enforcement process.

“Some Balaalo cattle owners are requesting more time before moving their animals out of the region due to impassable roads caused by heavy rains, especially in the districts of Amuru, Nwoya, and Gulu,” noted Alex Kamugunda, a Balaalo leader in Amuru.

With an estimated 60,000 cattle in Acholi sub-region owned by the Balaalo, the ongoing actions raise questions about the complexities of enforcing compliance and the need for clear guidelines to address the varied situations faced by cattle owners.