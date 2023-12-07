By Ramson Muhairwe

Malaria Free Uganda, in collaboration with Next Media Services, is set to host a Rotary Family Carnival this Sunday.

The initiative aims to educate the public about the dangers of malaria and rally support in the fight against this prevalent and deadly disease.

Keneth Mugisha, the Board Chairperson of Malaria Free Uganda, is calling on organizations to unite in the battle against malaria, emphasizing the need for a collective approach to combat this persistent health threat.

“Uganda has set a target to end malaria by 2030, but this will only be achieved when everyone comes on board,” stated Keneth Mugisha, Board Chairperson of Malaria Free Uganda.

Malaria remains a significant cause of mortality in Uganda, particularly affecting children and pregnant mothers.

The Rotary family carnival serves as a platform to disseminate crucial information about malaria and its prevention.

“We challenge organizations and companies to join in the struggle to end malaria,” urged Mugisha.

Edwin Danze, Chief Marketing Officer of Next Media, supports the call for collective action, emphasizing the role of media in disseminating information and fostering public awareness in the fight against malaria.

“This call comes ahead of the Rotary family carnival, an event dedicated to spreading information about malaria,” noted Edwin Danze.

Malaria Free Uganda has set an ambitious target of spending $30 million over the next three years in a comprehensive campaign to eradicate malaria in the country.