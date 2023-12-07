By Lawrence Mushabe

The kitara-Gerenge road construction project is among the inaugural in-house road construction projects by the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) that was launched in 2015 and aimed at locally constructing roads using in-house resources to improve the transport sector in Uganda

The road is located in Garuga-Katabi town council, Entebbe.

According to the Chairperson LCIII, Katabi town council, Ronald Kalema Bassamulekele, the longevity of the construction of Garuga Road raises a lot of questions.

“I will start by thanking the government for working on this road however, I say they didn’t do the road for us as residents but they did because of the project of Pearl Marina which is located in Garuga and we know they are shareholders” Kalema stated

“UNRA officials are very arrogant in replying, they only do the work when the big person is coming; when they know Gen Saleh is coming, and that’s when they work on simple potholes along the road. So for over seven (7) years, you cannot be working on a road for nine (9) km?,” Kalema added

Hamlah Wamala, a resident of Garuga said UNRA through their engineers have not done much to ensure the road is properly worked on.

“When it rains, no culverts allow the proper flow of water off the road. Secondly, UNRA has disappointed us; they keep working on different spots on the road leaving other parts not worked on thus posing safety risks to all road users” Hamlah added

UNRA Spokesperson, Allan Ssempebwa said there were challenges along the way that led to delays in the construction, especially finances.

“We have been not able to pay our supplies in time but as resources came through, we have been able to progress” Ssempebwa stated

According to UNRA, the road that has been under construction since 2015 will be accomplished next year in February 2024