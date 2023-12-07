Today marks a significant moment as Kin Kariisa, after four impactful terms as Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters Uganda (NAB), hangs his hat, leaving a legacy of advocacy, triumphs, and resilience.

During his tenure, Kariisa actively engaged in crucial conversations and negotiations, facilitating dialogues between NAB and various regulators, ministries, and the government. His commitment to press freedom and addressing police brutality showcased his dedication to defending the rights of media personnel.

Among his notable achievements, Kariisa led a team that negotiated to rescind a directive requiring government advertising to pass through UBC, highlighting his influence and strategic leadership. He played a pivotal role in discussions surrounding the classification of films in Uganda and contributed extensively to the decision-making processes shaping media-related policies.

Throughout the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kariisa steered NAB, ensuring the media industry adapted to unprecedented shifts. His famous quote on April 22, 2023, emphasized the continuous fight against assaults on media personnel by security forces.

However, his tenure didn’t come without challenges. Kin noted that challenges included a reduced government budget for media and delayed payments, understanding the mandate of each association, and over and under regulation.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kariisa expressed gratitude for the teams he worked with, acknowledging their role in framing his legacy. His achievements include reducing violence against journalists, advocating for establishing a Communications Tribunal, addressing misallocations in the 2% levy on gross, and actively lobbying for government subsidies to empower broadcasters.

Kariisa also emphasized the importance of unity among associations and broadcasters, highlighting it as one of the most outstanding achievements during his leadership. As he passes on the baton, he expresses confidence in the resilience and capabilities of NAB under new leadership, envisioning continued success and growth for the association.

In bidding farewell, Kin Kariisa extends his deepest gratitude to the dedicated community that supported NAB’s success. His journey as Chairman leaves an indelible mark on the organization, setting the stage for continued advancements and accomplishments in Uganda’s ever-evolving broadcast media landscape.

You can read Kin Kariisa’s full speech here: https://kinkariisa.com/my-retirement-as-the-national-association-of-broadcasters-message/.