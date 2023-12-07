Senior government officials in the police force and army are implicated in numerous cases of land grabbing, according to the President’s Office.

Phiona Barungi, the senior presidential assistant for special duties, revealed that her office had conducted investigations and found evidence of collusion between top security officials and land thieves.

The victims of land grabbing often include vulnerable individuals, the elderly, and religious institutions. These cases frequently end up in court, resulting in evictions of the less privileged.

Barungi emphasised the involvement of high-ranking officials from the police, army, influential business figures, and even ministers, who conspire with land grabbers to unlawfully seize land belonging to impoverished communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

She refuted reports suggesting that the president is unaware of the issue, asserting that the president’s office is dedicated to combating land grabbing. She called upon citizens to maintain faith in the institutions responsible for addressing this problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Land-related cases are notorious for their prolonged prosecution periods, contributing to a backlog in the justice system. Barungi urged the judiciary to expedite the legal process for handling these cases, emphasizing the need for swift hearings to ensure that those implicated face appropriate punishment.

“We are determined not to give up. The president’s office is working tirelessly to put an end to these unlawful practices,” Barungi stated.