Players in the value chain have warned government that the proposed Alcohol Drinks Control Bill will put over four million jobs at risk.

“The manufacturers of alcohol are responsible for creation of 800,000 direct jobs but the entire value chain creates more than four million jobs right from those who work in the factories, the transporters, those who work at bars and the farmers who supply the millet, barley and everything used in the manufacture of these alcohol drinks. These will lose their jobs if this bill is passed into law,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the secretary general for the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA), the umbrella body for alcoholic beverages players in the country.

“There are many people whose lives will be affected by this bill. These are people working in bars, manufacturing plants, distributors, artists and many others who depend on alcohol but will have no work at all when this bill is passed.”

Tororo Woman MP,Sarah Opendi was recently allowed by parliament to introduce a private members bill seeking to control the consumption in the country.

The proposed bill has since drawn controversy with a number of people castigating the bill that they said seeks to curtail their freedoms to consume alcohol.

On Thursday, members of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA) together with other players in the beverage sector including bar owners, artists and farmers presented their views to the Finance Ministry about the proposed bill that they said is a recipe for disaster for both government and members of the public.

“The bill proposes a reduction in the hours for selling beer to ensure it is sold between 5pm and 10pm during working days and between mid-day and midnight on weekends but reducing these hours means reducing on people’s incomes. This will greatly affect the taxes this sector pays,” Tahakanizibwa said during the meeting.

“If you say people should start drinking at 5pm and end at 10pm, by that time people are just leaving work. If people are coming from work, by the time they maneuver traffic jam, it is already past 10pm. This means they wont have chance to drink their favourite beers.”

The players in the sector informed ministers Evelyn Anite and David Bahati that the proposed law excludes unregulated alcohol which contributes to 65% of the total alcohol sold on the Ugandan market.

They said whereas theirs is regulated, it only accounts for 35% noting that the new regulation ought to focus on the remaining 65% that they said are hazardous to people’s lives since they are not regulated.

The sector players said the provision in the proposed bill to have them acquire additional licences which can only be granted after indicating that bars or factories are 400 metres away from the nearest church, school, hospital and other facilities is unfair to them.

“Looking at the way our city and areas are planned, if you say we have to change the location and only give 12 months to do that, it means even where factories will have to relocate. Look at the heavy investment which has gone into these facilities.”

The UAIA chairman, Onapito Ekomoloit told the ministers that alcohol is as old as humanity, noting that there is no crisis in the country that necessitates the new regulation.

“This is a big matter which touches the freedoms of the people but we feel the way it has been handled doesn’t show this weight. This proposed law will make people start consuming alcohol from their homes and beds which is dangerous. The abuse of alcohol will go up just like it was during the Covid lockdown,” Onapito said.

He insisted that is not about the drinking hours but rather the way alcohol is consumed.

“There are many people who consume beer and proceed to work and do it effectively. Some people work at night, will this mean they will not take beer at all? What needs to be done is sensitizing people on safe and responsible drinking but not controlling how people drink.”

The UAIA chairman warned government against rushing to go into things without first researching about them, noting that problems might arise in the future.

“Nordic countries where similar laws are, don’t depend on the alcohol sector for taxes as the same with Uganda. Why then do we have to copy and paste laws from them? It is high time this bill is withdrawn and the public is consulted. The public needs awareness and education.”

Singer Daniel Kazibwe also known as Raga Dee said he has been a DJ for over 15 years and that he has depended on alcohol as a source of livelihood for many years.

“I am also a bar owner but also an artist who depend on alcohol directly and indirectly. If you reduce on hours of sale for alcohol, you are reducing on the hours of work for DJs, Mcees, waiters, waitresses and barmen who depend on alcohol. People go to the bars not for the sake but go there to enjoy music while drinking. They also eat as they drink. This directly impacts the famer who rears chicken, one who grows irish potatoes in Kabale and the trader in Kikuubo who sells cooking oil. This proposed bill will have them affected,” Kazibwe said.

The stakeholders insisted that it is high time the proposed bill on alcohol is dropped since it will have huge implications on the wellbeing of the Ugandan population and economy at large.

Speaking in response, the State Ministers for Industry, David Bahati said there is need to balance between the revenue from the sector and health of Ugandans.

He however said the views of the sector players will be presented to cabinet for discussion.

“Legislation is a process. You will therefore be invited by the committee of parliament so that your views are taken into consideration,” Bahati said.

State Minister for Investment, Evelyn Anite could not agree more.

“The NRM government listens to everyone. We are going to take your views to show cabinet the economic impact of the proposed bill and see how to strike a balance,”Anite said.