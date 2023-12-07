The District Police Commanders (DPC) from the West Nile region have been tasked to have standby quick response teams to police their areas of jurisdiction during the Christmas season.

These tips were given by Eddie Serunjogi, the regional police commander of West Nile to all the regional Heads of Departments, District and Division Police Commanders, OC Stations, District CID and Crime Intelligence Officers from the 11 districts and divisions of West Nile Region on at Arua Regional Police Headquarters.

The 11 districts and divisions represented were Arua City Central Business Division, Ayivu West and Ayivu East Divisions in Arua City, Arua Rural District, Terego, Maracha, Koboko, Madi-okollo, Zombo, Nebbi, and Pakwach districts.

In the meeting, Serunjogi communicated some of the resolutions from the recent police council meeting to members and urged commanders to reduce on time taken to respond to crime and other incidents like accidents to reassure the public and give them confidence in managing incidents.

“As we approach this festive season, ensure that you have quick response forces on standby at district and divisional levels to quickly react to incidents using police motorcycles,” Serunjogi guided

He encouraged them to widely disseminate police toll-free lines like 999, 112, and 911 to the public for quick reporting of incidents, and ensure proper attendance to these lines 24 hours a day.

The RPC reassured officers that such quick responses and constant patrols will make highways, towns and villages safer especially this festive season where criminalities are anticipated to rise higher.

He further urged commanders to always make quick decisions in managing situations and ensure that their decisions are legally viable as they will be accountable for their actions.

Commanders were also urged to have scientific management of crime through crime trend analysis to guide operations and deployment of resources accordingly.

They were further guided to professionally and properly coordinate with stakeholders like Resident City Commissioners/Resident District Commissioners, District Internal Security Officers, UPDF Commanders, Prisons Officers, Resident State Attorneys, Courts, and neighbouring commanders in fighting and managing crime.

“Where need be, in case of being stuck, you should seek advice from the regional police commander,” he added.

Relatedly, Senior Superintendent of Police Frantile Lwamusayi tasked district commanders with the exploitation of information from intelligence agencies to counter crime, mastery of crimes to hit hard in response, and utilization of teams from sister forces to fill manpower gaps where possible.