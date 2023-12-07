Speaker Anita Among has warned MPs against sleeping in cheap lodges while abroad, representing parliament.

Among made the remark as members of parliament prepare for the East African parliamentary games hosted in Rwanda.

Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among has issued a stern caution to the over 100 members of parliament and staff who form the delegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a plenary session, Speaker Anita Among emphasized the need for MPs to uphold the image of the Ugandan Parliament by avoiding accommodation in cheap lodges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament has allocated a substantial per diem of USD 720 for each member over the two-week period of the games.

Anita reminded MPs of this budget and urged them to choose quality accommodation during their stay in Rwanda, emphasizing that representing the country well extends beyond the sports field.

“Am giving you USD 720, and you want to sleep in a room of 20 dollars? That’s unacceptable. Go and represent us well and don’t live in a miserable way,” cautioned Speaker Anita Among during the plenary session.

The parliamentary delegation is set to participate in various sports activities, including volleyball, football, netball, athletics, and more.

Anita’s message aimed at maintaining the dignity of the parliamentary institution while abroad echoes the significance of the delegation’s conduct during international events.

Furthermore, Speaker Anita Among clarified that the selection process for the members traveling to Rwanda was not influenced by parliamentary leadership.

She affirmed that the coaches were responsible for selecting participants based on their fitness for the East African parliamentary games.

“As parliament, we’re not and not going to be a party to choose who’s going, and your coaches selected those deemed fit for participation in the East African parliamentary games,” stated Anita.