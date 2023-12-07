Activists have observed an increase in cases of child trafficking, with juveniles constituting the largest percentage of victims trafficked within the country.

These concerns were raised during the National Symposium on Fostering Child Protection and Responding to Cross-Cutting Issues, where it was noted that many children across the country are also experiencing a growing level of abuse.

The four-day symposium was held under the theme, “Uganda Child Rights NGO Network Celebrating Achievements in Promoting the United Nations Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, Embracing the Future Together.”

Damon Wamara, the Network Executive Director of Uganda Child Rights NGO Network (UCRNN), highlighted the escalation of child rights abuses, both physical and emotional.

“We also have child trafficking, which is rampant and on the rise in our country, with internal trafficking being particularly prominent. Over 80% of the individuals trafficked in the country are children. We have also witnessed cases of physical violence,” he stated.

He emphasized that both boys and girls are subjected to physical abuse.

“As we celebrate our achievements, let us not forget the countless dreams we have nurtured, the smiles we have safeguarded, and the futures we have ignited,” he expressed.

He emphasised the presence of guests from the African committee of experts on the rights and welfare of children as a reminder of their participation in a broader continental narrative that echoes the voices of children across Africa, demanding justice, equality, and the recognition of inherent dignity.

Damon underscored the need to analyze the persistent challenges and envision a future where the rights of every child are not only acknowledged but also protected.

He urged stakeholders to embrace the responsibility that comes with advocating for children’s rights.

Activists urged Ugandans to confront the systemic issues that hinder the full realization of children’s rights, including poverty, discrimination, and the lingering effects of conflict that can distort their lives and impede their future potential.

Represented by Tollea Franco, assistant commissioner for children in the Ministry of Gender, Kibenge stated that Uganda has ratified the rights of the child through reforms in laws, policies, guidelines, and service delivery standards.

“We have also achieved stability, which forms the foundation for families and communities to engage in productive activities and raise children in safe and conducive environments,” he added.

Through these efforts, Kibenge stated that every citizen and child have equal opportunities to survive, learn, be safe, and thrive.

He acknowledged the presence of threats and risks against children, noting the significant number of child abuse cases reported daily.

He also attributed the displacement of families and communities, the disruption of critical services such as schools and health facilities, and the creation of precarious living arrangements for girls and boys to climate crises, particularly in the Albertine region and the overflow from Lake Kyoga.

He pledged to continue collaborating with all stakeholders to foster the promotion of child rights.

Hope Wambi, a technical advisor at Raising Voices, highlighted the numerous challenges faced by children in the country, noting that some forms of violence have become normalized in the community, which is deeply saddening.

“As parents, let us involve our children in productive activities. When children witness domestic violence, it deeply troubles them. Let us strive to ensure that our homes are violence-free,” she urged.