The 7th General Assembly of African Ombudsmen that convened in Kigali,Rwanda between 27th-30th November has climaxed with the election of a new leadership where Uganda scooped the first vice president position.

The assembly was held under the theme ‘’ Navigating ethical dilemmas on mediation and ombudsman roles.’’

Angola’s Celestine Muyambe was elected president and Uganda’s Deputy Inspector General of Government, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe , first vice president.

Twinomugisha who got 15 votes defeated the candidate from Gabon with six votes.

Who is Twinomugisha?

Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe is a seasoned lawyer.

She is a member of the Uganda Law Society and is the current president of the Uganda Christian Lawyer’s fraternity.

She is also a member of the East African Law Society and Uganda Federation of Women Lawyers.

She previously served at the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs under various portfolios, first as a prosecutor in the General Court Martial and rose through the ranks to the level of principal legal officer, spanning over a period of 15 years.

According to the IGG website, Twinomugisha holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies from Makerere University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Makerere University.

She is remarkably credited for the establishment of the Veterans Legal Aid Clinic and for creating a supportive mechanism for women’s involvement in peace building.

About AOMA

The African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA) is a continental network of 47 National Ombudsmen and 6 sector Ombudsman, established in 2003.

The association aims to promote the establishment and independence of Ombudsman institutions in Africa; provide them with information, training, and development opportunities; enhance good governance and human rights; and foster cooperation and collaboration among Ombudsman offices and other relevant stakeholders.

Through its various initiatives, the association has successfully facilitated knowledge exchange, capacity building, and the establishment of a robust network of professionals dedicated to resolving disputes ethically.