The Uganda Human Rights Commission has said despite the challenges, the country is faring well in regards human rights observations.

Addressing journalists ahead of this year’s human rights day set to be celebrated next week, UHRC chairperson, Mariam Wangadya said As a UN member state, Uganda has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which is the global road map for freedom and equality – protecting the rights of every individual, everywhere

“ The 1995 Constitution can be described as a human rights centered document, in which the UDHR constitutes its current Chapter Four; also known as the Bill of Rights. The same 1995 Constitution creates a National Human Rights Institution, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), which is charged with the protection and promotion of all human rights and freedoms under Chapter 4 and any other provisions under the laws of Uganda,”Wangadya said.

“ Uganda has gone ahead to ratify a number of key international conventions and treaties, and as part of the reflection on the 75-year journey, we present a list of some of these crucial instruments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the ratification of several international human rights conventions and treaties cements Uganda’s strong commitment to the safeguarding and upholding of human rights and the UDHR as a living document, 75 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wangadya, the commission continues to stand as a beacon of human rights protection and promotion, with the UDHR as a guiding post to its work since its inception in 1997.

Human rights day

She noted that as part of the commemoration of this year’s human rights day, UHRC will carry out several activities around the country.

“In collaboration with the Germany Agency for International Corporation (GIZ), we have organized three Community Barazas in Mpigi district, primarily targeting fishing communities in Buwama Sub-county. This initiative aims at empowering ordinary citizens to understand the concept of human rights, and providing them with free legal and psychosocial support,” Wangadya said.

She noted that they will also host a twitter two radio talk shows in Kampala and in Gulu, supported by the African Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV) and Justice Access Point (JAP).

“The commission again with partners will conduct a multi media campaign where it will produce materials such as banners, flyers, T-shirts and commemorative souvenirs to carry the celebrations beyond the main event.”

According to Wangadya, these activities will be crowned with a high level national public dialogue to be held at Sheraton Hotel on Monday.