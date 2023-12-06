Overcoming building hurdles is one of the most challenging tasks as different types of the hurdles may require different solutions.

However, below are some of the strategies that might help you to overcome some of the hurdles.

Architectural hurdles

For architectural hurdles, such as designing buildings that are appropriate for the local context and culture, it is always recommended that you hire architects that have the ability of balancing the global trends and the local needs.

For the architects, they can overcome hurdles by engaging with their clients and the public to understand their expectations and preferences.

Furthermore, architects can create open buildings that can interact with the city and the street life, and that can adapt to changing needs and uses.

Poor planning

Poor planning is a serious issue that affects quality, costs and safety of the projects. Poor planning is usually due to lack of coordination and regulation among the stakeholders involved in the construction process. To address this dilemma, it is recommended that stakeholders, contractors and consultants, adhere to the professional standards and codes of conduct that are set by the relevant authorities and associations .

Problems with cash flows

Usually, the challenges of cash flow arise from a number of factors including delayed payments, mismanagement and unstable prices of building materials.

To address this challenge, there is need to establish a clear payment schedule with your clients and request an initial payment before starting work. You could as well address this by invoicing your clients promptly and consistently, follow up on overdue payments.

Slow adaptation to technological innovation

Slow adaptation of technological innovation is still a big challenge in the building sector of Uganda. This hurdle is largely attributed to financial constraints which limit the ability to invest in new technologies, equipment, materials, and training.

However, this can be addressed by increasing investment in infrastructure such as electricity, internet, transportation, and communication, that can support the development and deployment of new technologies.

