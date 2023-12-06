With adhoc public investments being made, we shall continue contradicting any viable investment proposition.

For example, although we were incessantly and professionally advised against the Nalubaale dam, we were adamant only to end up with a huge financial liability.

Likewise, the Norwegian energy experts on hydro power, passionately tried to advise us against building the overhead Bujjagali dam, we characteristically scoffed at them only to end up with very expensive power generation that has continued to be not only too expensive for our national strategic transformation agenda but also continues to suck tax payers money in terms of compensations for losses made and loan repayments.

Now, after spending a whooping $1.8bn and still counting, it is ten years down the road, Karuma dam isn’t completed. Don’t forget that at the commencement of the construction and while seeking approval of the loan funding for the dam, we hyped it as the country’s biggest infrastructure flagship that was hoped to be the engine that would unlock unprecedented social economic transformation of the country.

Based on this anticipation, we as a country went on to commit ourselves to the East African SGR project with the assurance that the project would be greatly facilitated with the power generated from Karuma.

This was 9 years ago when we launched the EA SGR project at Munyonyo.

Our neighbors, the Kenyans signed on the ambitious project having received assurances that they would be tapping into Eastern power grid to run their SGR electric railway line.

However, noticing the change of goal posts in regard to actual progress of the Karuma Dam construction, the Kenyans decided to embark on “a dry SGR” a non electric powered SGR.

They took this position because they regarded their SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi as the national infrastructure flagship project particularly for the incumbent regime that the leaders had promised to the Kenyans.

They didn’t want to be seen as having renegaded on their commitment. Indeed, they constructed their SGR and it is operational.

As for Uganda, goal posts have continued to be changed. Karuma Power Station which was to be completed in a period of 4 years is still incomplete.

The Uganda SGR hasn’t yet seen the light of day and is already doubtful if the said ambition will ever be transformed from the boardroom designs to real rails on the ground.

Among the four countries that initially committed to building the East African Electric SGR, Kenya has a running SGR line although not electric.

Tanzania is currently testing its fully electric SGR line, Rwanda is preparing herself for electric SGR interconnection with Tanzania at Keza at its border point.

On the other hand, Uganda has resorted to revamping the already existing but vandalized Metered Gauge Line while South Sudan continues to view the SGR proposition as a far distant mirage when considered and put in perspective with the daunting governance challenges that the government in Juba has to deal with.

So, in the absence of the Uganda SGR, practically implying that there is no envisaged utilisation of the power generated from Karuma for fast railway transportation in the near future, coupled with the continued absence of the necessary power evacuation lines, it does definitely appear logical in the interim to regard the current incompletion of the Karuma dam as acceptable.

However, what becomes very concerning is the assertion from the Ministry of Energy that currently, Uganda is having excess power!

How can there be excess or unconsumed power when many industrialists and ordinary power consumers continue to lament about the absence of sufficient and consistent power.

Some reports have recently put Uganda’s installed power capacity at 1,402 megawatts (MW) with demand at 843 MW, leaving a surplus of 559 MW.

In the meantime, with the current push for Nuclear power generation, it is envisaged that Uganda will have 1,000 mega watts of nuclear generated power added to the national grid by 2031.

Therefore, with the anticipated generation of another 1,000 mega watts from solar by the UAE private investors, by 2031, Uganda by inference will have a total power generation capacity of 3,500 mega watts.

Having worked effectively on the supply side, there is a need to address the demand side, otherwise, excess power will continue to present a challenge to potential investors in the sector.

According to data available, in urban areas, 57.2% of Ugandans have access to electricity; however, access drops to 10% in rural areas, and it is only 22.1% nationwide. Also in deficit are the transmission lines which are currently estimated to be 3,385 km which the government aims to increase to 4,354 km by 2025.

Therefore, it will continue to be regarded as cynical for the Ugandans to be told that there is excess power in the country yet, they continue to see darkness on not only the roads in the capital city of Kampala and all the other cities or towns in the country but they see pitch darkness on the major roads like the highways and indeed they have darkness in bulk of the Uganda homes in the countryside.