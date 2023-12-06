In a thrilling conclusion to the third edition of the NCBA Golf Series, the grand finale unfolded on December 1, 2023, at the Sigona Golf Club in Kenya.

The series, which commenced in March 2023 at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, witnessed golfers from the Amateur series vie for supremacy in an exhilarating journey across courses in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

3,500 golfers competed in the regional tournament, narrowing down to 108 finalists. Ultimately, Phillip Shiharsy and Louisa Gitau emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

The long awaited event showcased a strong roster of participants, all competing for a piece of the substantial prize pool amounting to KSH 300,000 (Shs7.3M).

The overall winners of each category were set to receive KSH 100,000 (Shs.4M).

Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka won the Ladies Longest Drive while Peter Tumusiime emerged the Gross Winner under the Men’s category.

They were both sponsored by NCBA Bank to participate in this grand finale in Nairobi at Sigona Golf Club.

According to Mark Muyobo, the CEO of NCBA Bank, the 2023 grand finale at Sigona Golf Club stands as a testament to NCBA’s dedication to promoting sportsmanship, skill development, and the overall growth of golf in the region.

“The regional competition has truly elevated the profile of golf within NCBA Bank, showcasing the bank’s commitment to fostering excellence and camaraderie in the sport,” says Muyobo.

As NCBA continues to invest in golf, the series have not only provided a platform for spirited competition but has also strengthened the bonds within the golfing community.

*Below is a list of grand finale winners*

Piga Mingi

James Mugo scored 103 NET

Nearest to Pin- Rahab Thuo

Longest drive, men- John Kariuki

Longest drive, Lady- Peace Kabasweka

Guest winner- John Kariuki (80 gross).

Junior gross winner- Telvin Thuku (89 gross)

Staff winner- Charles Omondi (97 gross)

Lady nett winner- Josephine Chesang (73 net)

Men nett winner- Jimmy Akhonya (68 nett).

Lady gross runner-up- Jaini Sha (84 gross).

Men gross runner-up- Cedric Konzolo (77 gross).

Lady gross winner- Louisa Gitau (84 gross)

Men gross winner- Peter Tumusiime (76 gross).

Overall gross winner- Philip Shiharsy (75 gross).