National Teachers College Kabale is struggling to raise Shs 3.7b to renovate dilapidated hostel structures as well as staff accommodation. The structures were constructed in 1956 by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The students” hostels are still roofed using the asbestos type of iron sheets which has since been stopped due to its impact on human life. The iron sheets also have so many leakages which make the residences inhabitable during rainy seasons.

Also noticeable are the huge cracks developing on the walls of different structures.

In 2013, the Parliament of Uganda ordered a ban on the use of Asbestos as roofing materials in all schools and technical colleges.

The affected hostels include Kaguta Hall, Mandela Hall and Millennium.

According to the School’s principal Annet Komunda, they are stuck with how to accommodate the student and will need government intervention to ensure renovations on most blocks, especially to do away with the asbestos roofs.

Komunda says that at least Shs600m is required to fully renovate each Hall of residence which will in turn increase admissions, which have been dwindling in recent times.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona confirmed that the Ministry has recently recommended that anyone still using an asbestos type of roof replace the same.

Denis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education and Sports spokesperson when contacted declined to comment on the matter.

NTC Kabale is one of the five national teachers training colleges in Uganda. The institution started in 1984. The college is affiliated with Kyambogo University Faculty of Education.