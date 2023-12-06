By Lawrence Mushabe

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Works and Transport suspended operations on Kalangala’s major ferry (MV Kalangala)

The suspension of operations comes after the ferry that was sailing from Kalangala to Nakiwogo , Entebbe Subdistrict broke down with it’s ramp hence failing to dock.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Allan Ndangizi , Principal Mechanical Enginner , Ministry of Transport and Works , the ferry will not be allowed to move again until it is fully repaired

ADVERTISEMENT

MV Kalangala, at the time of break down, was carrying several passengers and eight (8) vehicles on board just metres away from the docking area at Nakiwogo, Entebbe

A ramp is a sloping surface joining two different levels at the entrance.

The Captain,MV Kalangala, Njwabuzi Cornelius said there was short electric circuit with in the ramp that broke down wires that help in lowering up and down of the ramp thus failure to move by the ferry.

“This is not a very big issue , it’s just a normal mechanic issue and no need for people to worry. As of now , I have already called MV Rafiki which has already embarked on a journey to come and start ferrying people as we work on this” Captain stated

Cornelius added that engineers are already repairing the ferry and is expected to resume operations with in two days

Currently, the ferry has been operating extensively carrying business people ,tourists among others who are going for Christmas celebrations and other adventurous moments in Kalangala district.

Najjuma Hasifah , a business woman operating from Nakiwogo said the ferry needs to be mechanically serviced at least every month to be in a good condition to ferry people

It is the third time the ramp on MV Kalangala breaks down, causing a transport crisis in Kalangala.