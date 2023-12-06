President Museveni has instructed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to grant exclusive permission to Metu Katabazi to operate a mass transit service for buses in Kampala.

This permission extends not only to Kampala but also to the surrounding towns, utilizing locally fabricated buses.

In a letter dated November 20, 2023, Museveni acknowledged the existence of other parties interested in running the city bus service, some of whom also intended to use buses manufactured within Uganda.

However, in order to further support the development of the country’s manufacturing sector, Museveni proposed that Metu handle both the fabrication and transportation aspects.

The letter, which was also copied to the Vice President, Minister of Transport and Works, Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Attorney General, and the Executive Director of KCCA, outlined two reasons for Museveni’s directive.

Firstly, he believed that granting Metu both responsibilities would provide additional funding for the expansion of local manufacturing.

Secondly, Museveni highlighted the issue of foreign service providers, such as transporters, externalizing their earnings.

By having a single entity responsible for producing the goods (in this case, vehicles) and providing the service (transportation), Museveni believed that an optimal combination could be achieved.

Consequently, Museveni mandated that Metu would be responsible for both manufacturing the buses and operating the transport service.

If the transport service required more buses than what Metu was capable of manufacturing, Museveni emphasized that Metu should exclusively source those additional buses from Kiira Motors and refrain from importing foreign-made buses for this purpose.

Metu Zhongtong, a relatively unknown player in the public transport sector, had previously committed to delivering 250 buses to the KCCA in October 2021, with an additional 250 buses scheduled for February 2022.

However, as of now, no buses from Metu Zhongtong have been put into operation.

Metu Zhongtong’s promoter, Metu Katabazi, who is known to be associated with President Museveni, also acquired 100 acres of land in Kasese for the establishment of a bus manufacturing plant.

Kampala’s long-standing issues with congestion and unregulated public transport have been the subject of extensive discussions both within and outside of various forums.

Under the new directive, Metu will have the exclusive right to operate bus services that transit through or have their origin or termination in the city.