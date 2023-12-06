Kora Norya stands in Mbarara as a vibrant hub of commerce, coloured by fresh produce and the lively chatter of vendors blended into a symphony of daily life.

In a bid to celebrate its 26th anniversary, beauty and personal care products company, Movit Products Limited has together with the local community cleaned Kora Norya market.

The company’s staff cleaned and gave out some of the company’s products including Movit family soap, Skinguard sanitiser and Baby Junior soap.

The volunteers were divided into groups, each assigned a specific section of the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Movit’s staff worked side by side with market vendors, creating a sense of unity and shared responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laughter and conversation filled the air as they swept away dust and debris, revealing the vibrant colours of the market stalls.

The volunteers were divided into groups, each assigned a specific section of the market. Movit’s staff worked side by side with market vendors, creating a sense of unity and shared responsibility.

According to officials, the company decided to embark on a unique initiative of cleaning and rejuvenating the Kora Norya market, envisioning a brighter, more inviting space for both vendors and customers.

“The activity is aimed at not only enhancing the market’s aesthetic appeal but also to promote hygiene and create a positive impact on the overall atmosphere,” officials said.

Ketty Byarugaba, the Market Master applauded the company for the extra mile of providing products including soap, jelly, sanitizer, bins, and waste disposal points throughout the market.

She said this will encourage sustainable practices and distributing hygiene kits to vendors, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in promoting a healthy business environment by working together with the community to clean the market.

Allen Arinaitwe, the Project Manager at Movit Products Limited said the company is committed to lives of Ugandans.