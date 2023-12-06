From the Bugiri-Malaba highway, Bugiri Hospital appears to be a deserted facility. But coming closer to the facility, you see several patients lining up for different services.

This is around 9:00 am. However, a keen look around the facility reveals low staffing compared to the overwhelming number of patients waiting to receive the service.

Inside the hospital, your eyes land on the tin roofs hovering over the facility which are rusted, its doors broken down and the infrastructure is dilapidated.

The beds in each ward are broken, mattresses are torn or missing and the few available ones are dirty. The beds are also few forcing some of the patients to sleep on the floor.

The facility uses water from an electric pump. However, power cuts sometimes force the facility to go without water for weeks.

Bugiri District prepares an annual budget of Shs 20b but they get only Shs50m. However, at the end of each month, they use over Shs20 m to run the hospital. The facility budgets for Shs1m per month to buy fuel for the generator but their annual budget for running the generator is about Shs15m.

Dr. Abubakari Nakendo the Hospital superintendent explains that when there is no power or generator, they are always forced not to carry out any surgeries referring the cases to Iganga or Jinja Hospital.

At the side of the maternity ward, the facility is overwhelmed with patients a move that health personnel believe exposes expectant mothers to the risk of contracting infections as a result of sleeping on floors.

According to Ketty Amena Atube, the in charge of the maternity ward told Nile Post that the hospital maternity ward only has 42 beds yet it receives over 90 patients who want to deliver daily

Atube adds that most of the mothers end up sleeping on floors or mats in the maternity ward exposing them to a risk of contracting diseases or infections in the process a situation which calls for the rescue from the health Ministry.

She said the maternity wing in the hospital also has only six labor suites which is far below compared to the huge number of expectant mothers who visit the facility for deliveries daily.

She said most of the mothers who deliver through the caesarian section end up being discharged early instead of being monitored for some time since there are few beds yet more mothers need to be given room to deliver.

Atube urged the government to either expand the facility or purchase more beds to accommodate the huge number of expectant mothers who visit the facility for services.

The Assistant District Health Officer (DHO) of Bugiri, Robert Musenze said Bugiri’s main hospital accommodates over 500 patients daily yet it was meant to cater for services of less than 100.

Musanze appealed to the government to elevate the facility to a referral status enabling it to accommodate the huge number of patients who flock there seeking services from the neighbouring districts of Busia, Namayingo, Namutumba, and Kibuku.

He said elevating Bugiri Hospital to a referral will also reduce the burden of health personnel at other regional referral l facilities like Jinja and Mbale from the huge burden of offering services.

The commissioner of the Ministry of Health Alex Wasswa said the government is very interested in elevating all hospitals to referral status but is constrained as a result of less funding.

Waswa said however there are hopes that all hospitals countrywide will be elevated to referral status but this will be done in phases.