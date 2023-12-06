Kisoro District authorities, in collaboration with conservationists, have inaugurated the Bwindi Batwa Forest Experience Initiative, a groundbreaking effort aimed at preserving the traditional cultural heritage of the Batwa, a minority group in South Western Uganda.

This initiative is an integral part of the broader project named “University as a Facilitator for Community-Based Solutions to Demographic Challenges in South Western Uganda (UCoBS),” spearheaded by Mbarara University of Science and Technology, with generous support from the Flemish Inter-University Council based in Belgium.

Dr Medard Twinamatsiko Katoonera, a lecturer at Kabale University and the project team leader, explained that the project will empower the Batwa community to utilize designated areas along the boundaries of the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park. The goal is to showcase their unique cultural values to the global community.

In an interview, Twinamatsiko emphasized that the project serves a dual purpose—preserving cultural heritage and providing the Batwa community with a sustainable source of livelihood, which has been lacking in many government initiatives.

He added that they designed a research procedure to monitor and evaluate how this project positively impacts the targeted communities.

Nelson Guma, Chief Warden for Bwindi-Mgahinga Conservation Area, highlighted that the initiative would enhance the trail experience within the park, offering the Batwa a more improved and engaging interaction with the natural surroundings.

Abel Bizimana, the LCV chairperson for Kisoro, lauded the initiative, expressing confidence that it would foster unity among the Batwa and contribute to their overall development.

Beneficiaries of the initiative, including Abdul Richards and Jovans Nyinakayanje, welcomed the move, expressing optimism about the positive and lasting impact on their communities.

For centuries, the Batwa, a semi-nomadic pygmy tribe, thrived in the jungles of Echuya, Bwindi, and Mgahinga forests, sustaining themselves through hunting and gathering. However, in 1992, the government, in its wildlife conservation efforts, displaced them from their ancestral lands without providing alternative accommodations.