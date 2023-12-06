Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh…

Did you know that 5th December is ‘Communicate with Your Child Day’?

Let us celebrate the essence of meaningful connections with our children.

In this fast-paced era, finding time for those heart-to-heart talks can be challenging. But cultivating communication will always remain necessary. Here are some practical ways to strengthen your parent-child bond:

1. Tech-Free Quality Time: Set aside designated tech-free hours to engage in activities that promote conversation with your child(ren). Play some board games, do some cooking together with your child(ren), or just have a simple walk in the neighbourhood.

2. Daily Check-ins: Establish a routine for daily check-ins, even if they are brief. A quick “How was your day?” During dinner or before bedtime opens doors for sharing thoughts and feelings.

3. Active Listening: Pay attention to your child’s thoughts and feelings without judgment. Sometimes, just being heard can make a significant impact.

4. Storytelling: Narrate your own experiences or share stories from your childhood. This not only imparts valuable lessons but also creates a platform for your child(ren) to open up.

My fellow parents, let us make everyday communication with our children a priority. Remember, they are only young once. 😊

Shukran 🙏