On Sunday, Legends Rugby Grounds witnessed a spectacular day as the SMACK League’s Xmas edition unfolded. This being the final match day of the year, the hosts, Zimbaz (Class of 2001 – 2006), came out to impress and boy, did they set the bar high up at the top for future cohorts.

From the football pitch to the activities and keeping the energy soaring during the afterparty, the Zimbaz truly showed that they knew how to throw a party.

Afrigo Band, the legendary musical maestros, took the stage at 6.30pm and held the audience captive for nearly three hours of nonstop hits and dancing.

Revellers danced to the classic songs like Jim, Nantongo, Nfunda N’omubi, Sirina etc. Special guest appearances by Eddy Yawe also added an extra layer of excitement to their performance, creating an unforgettable experience for music lovers in attendance.

Ragga Dee then took the spotlight, delivering a performance that left everyone breathless. The artiste performed a medley of his biggest hits like Ndigida, Mbawe, Oyagala Cash and more. His set was punctuated with a mesmerising display of fireworks, leaving everyone in awe.

Just when the crowd thought the excitement had peaked, dancehall singer Ava Peace followed by the dynamic duo of Madrat and Chiko, brought the house down with their rib-tickling comedy. The surprise act took the stage with their hilarious sketches that had the audience in stitches, providing a perfect interlude between the musical performances.

Beyond the comedy, tunes and festivities, the Zimbaz also demonstrated their commitment to a cause close to their hearts.

“We have an Autism awareness campaign going on currently where we are raising funds through the sale of T-shirts and eco-friendly shopping bags. Our awareness campaign is meant to not only create awareness but also end stigma around autism,” said Joseph Kasule Sixtus Kawooya, the Chairman Zimbaz.

Guinness, the SMACK League’s proud sponsor, once again demonstrated their dedication to the world of football. After being awarded a cake as a token of appreciation by the Zimbaz class, Patience Aguti, Project Manager, Premium Beer UBL, re-echoed the brand’s long-standing relationship with the league.

“Thank you so much for the recognition. It has been our pleasure to bring the Guinness experience to all of you. We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the SMACK League and we can’t wait to see what next year holds in store for us,” she said.

As the night continued, Mr Silverback, Moa Jay, Matt DJ, Soundtrack DJ, and DJ Hady took over the DJ booth, spinning tracks that had the crowd dancing till the early hours of the morning. It was a musical journey that kept everyone stationed, proving that the party could only get better with each hour.