Amidst growing concerns about the conduct of some legislators tarnishing the reputation of the Parliament, the Leadership of the Parliamentary Forum on Ethics and Integrity has expressed deep worry over the misconduct that has put the institution into disrepute.

In a press briefing held at Parliament ahead of the 2nd National Conference on Ethics and Morality, Dr James Nsaba Buturo, the Chairperson of the Forum, emphasized the need for voters to prioritize leaders of substance, good character, and competence when casting their votes. Dr. Buturo stated,

“It’s crucial that voters consider individuals with the qualities to uphold the integrity of Parliament.”

The 11th Parliament has recently faced scrutiny with reports of misconduct by some legislators, prompting the Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Discipline, and Privileges to conduct investigations into alleged indiscipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

As preparations for the 2nd National Conference on Ethics and Morality intensify, organizers aim to redirect attention towards encouraging legislators to adhere to the core values expected of members of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emphasis is on fostering a commitment to ethical conduct rather than chaos within the August House.

The Forum on Ethics leaders further urged voters to elect legislators based on substance, competence, and quality in the upcoming general elections, discouraging the selection of individuals who may have found their way to Parliament through bribery.

The Parliamentary Forum on Ethics also voiced concerns about the escalating cases of corruption, emphasizing that corruption hinders effective service delivery to Ugandans.

The call for ethical behaviour extends beyond individual conduct to address systemic challenges that impede the parliament’s ability to serve the public effectively.

Meanwhile, Women legislators, represented by the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association and women activists, have expressed their distress over the government’s delay in constructing shelters to accommodate women and girls affected by gender-based violence.

The delay has sparked worries about the well-being and safety of those affected.