When speeches from world leaders are done and microphones are off, technocrats from developing countries sit in negotiation rooms to front their priorities to the developed countries, what exactly happens inside these rooms and what would a win for the developing countries look like?

Canary Mugume caught up down with Uganda’s permanent representative to the U.N. Adonia Ayebare, a G77 negotiator at the COP28.

Mr. Ambassador, thank you for allowing to speak to us this evening. What would a win for developing countries look like?

The win for developing countries is focus on the money, focus on the resources. The history of this of climate change negotiation has been the debate between the mitigation and adaptation, both important but for developing countries is, you know, we are the least emitters but we get affected disproportionately. So, the resources that have been put on the table both or the new needs to come through so the winner is commitment to really put the resources on the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can only get what you want if you are united, but for the last three consecutive COP meetings, you seem to be divided. What has changed this one time?

ADVERTISEMENT

G77 is a large group 134 countries to agree of course is always tough, but we always agree on the general principles that the developing countries really do matter. In the scheme of things, especially when it comes to adaptation. Now the wind for the developing countries, of course, is the Rosen damage fund that has been put on the table that has been operationalized. But they always say that the devil is in sustainability. How do we sustain this fund? And it’s been decided it’s located in the World Bank, but with conditions set up by member states. So we will need for that at least that’s when that loss and damage fund is in place.

This is a process that may take more than just one week. And for purposes of sustainability, even next year, you might find yourselves in the same processes. So what I want to understand is that as the next chair of G 77 How do you intend to leverage this position to achieve your intended objective?

As the next chair of G77 will build on the achievements of Cuba, which has been to maintain the group of 77 which is big and diverse, United speaking with one voice to begin with, we need to be cohesive, continue being cohesive, but also follow up on the commitments.

And now for the CIO of GE 77. The negotiation. The work starts early in the year, you know, through the process until the coop itself.

So we will be working with the group to really develop momentum but within the context of the UN Framework and the Paris Agreement, because developing countries get to disadvantage when we start getting out of an agreed framework. But from speeches

The world leaders especially from the developed countries seem to articulate what exactly is key. How come when it gets to the negotiations. It’s such a difficult and tedious process.

Adonia Ayebare

Negotiations are tough is especially climate change negotiations. It’s man it man when you if I may use that term. So we really it’s a different expertise.

The developing countries have developed expertise over the years but G77 and the whole of the African group have also caught up. And that’s why you see that the negotiations go to the wire in terms of reminding states that mitigation is important, but it’s not the only show in town adaptation is also important. How do you help the developing countries adapt to the adverse effects of climate change?