A man identified as Franco Mulao (27 years old) has committed suicide after he was denied chicken by his wife.

The Mawumo village resident in Kaliro district took his own life after his wife, Juliet Namugere, allegedly refused to slaughter a chicken for him.

According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Mulalo returned home at approximately 7:00 pm and requested his wife to prepare chicken soup for him. When she declined, Mulalo, reportedly angered by the refusal, took drastic measures.

Enanga revealed, “It is alleged that the deceased…picked a rope and ran to the bush to hang himself.”

Despite frantic efforts by Namugere and Mulalo’s mother to locate him throughout the night, they only discovered his lifeless body hanging from a tree in the garden the following morning.

Expressing condolences, Enanga urged the public to seek counseling in times of distress rather than resorting to such extreme measures.

He emphasised, “Members of the public should always seek counselling in case of stress instead of resorting to take their own lives.”

The tragic incident highlights the critical importance of mental health awareness and support within communities.

The authorities have conducted a postmortem at Bumaana Health Centre III, and Mulalo’s body has been released to his relatives for burial.