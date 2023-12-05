The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party has condemned the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for demolishing the property of impoverished residents in preparation for a one-week event.

Alleging that the authority ignored the pleas of poor residents in areas such as Kansanga, Kabalagala, Bunga, and Ggaba, where demolitions are underway, the party expressed dismay at the impact on the local population.

The ongoing demolitions are part of the preparations for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), scheduled for January 15-20, 2024, at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

Following this, Uganda will host the Third South Summit, organized under the framework of the Group of 77 and China, a loose alliance of developing countries, from January 21-23 at the same venue.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Rubaga, Charles Basajja, the party treasurer, highlighted the failure of the leaders to defend traders who had contributed money but now face property loss due to the demolitions.

Basajja emphasised that these traders, who received Parish Development Model and Emyooga funds for small businesses, are experiencing devastation due to a one-week event that he claimed has minimal impact on the well-being of poor Ugandans.

NEED leaders revealed that they have been approached by numerous traders in and around Kampala, expressing grievances about KCCA’s handling of the situation. As the festive season begins, a critical time for earning a livelihood, the impact on businesses is particularly distressing.

One victim voiced concerns, stating, “Our children are back home for holidays, schools are demanding fees in arrears, the cost of doing business is high, and we are forced to borrow from banks at high-interest rates. Unfair competition, coupled with KCCA vandalizing our businesses, adds to our challenges.”

Basajja argued that KCCA should have implemented measures to ensure a conducive environment for business continuity during infrastructural development.

Criticizing the practice of cleaning up only when visitors are imminent, he emphasized the unfairness of the situation, especially given the short duration of the conferences compared to the years invested by local businesses.

“There is no clear mechanism of how the affected people are being helped not to incur huge losses as a result of KCCA’s vandalization rampage. These businesses were licensed, they are taxpayers, and they deserve to know why the very authorities charged under the constitution to protect and preserve an enabling environment turn around and cause mayhem to these businesses,” he stated.

Expressing concern about the basic instinct to survive being provoked, Basajja called on the government not to mistreat Ugandans, urging responsible leadership from Dorothy Kisaka, given her role as a parent.

“Let every stakeholder register some success from these upcoming events, including those businesses KCCA is vandalizing with such malicious impunity,” said Basajja.