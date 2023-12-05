By Lawrence Mushabe

Hakim Kirigwa has officially taken over as the new deputy Resident District Commissioner for Entebbe from Jackline Kankunda.

Kankunda was recently transferred to Mbarara City by President Museveni,and replaced by Kirigwa who was from Buikwe district

The hand over function was presided over by Wakiso RDC, Justine Mbabazi who applauded her deputy for efforts made to end land grabbing in Entebbe which has been one of the major challenges in Entebbe

“I want to inform the public and people of Entebbe that there’s no one who influenced this transfer of RDCs other than the office of the President,” she noted.

While handing over, Kankunda commended the people of Entebbe for cooperation and the enabling environment to serve them for the last two years

She added that issues of land in Entebbe is still a very big threat to the community though she had crippled down most of the land grabbers

“I argue the new RDC to take charge in fighting these Mafias and land grabbers who are disturbing our people in Entebbe,” she stated.

Kirigwa cautioned all stakeholders to support the government in the effort to transform this country by being accountable to government resources, and serving the people.

“Our core roles as RDCs include monitoring the provision of services, the government projects, ensuring security and taking on tasks as directed by the president laid out in the Constitution and any additional guidelines provided by the office of the president.”