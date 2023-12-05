Former Deputy Director of the Government Citizen’s Interaction Centre (GCIC), Duncan Abigaba has sued a social media critic Identified as Mwesigye Frank for alleged defamation.

Acting through PACE Advocates headed by lawyer Benjamin Katana, Duncan argues that the comments made by Mwesigye during one of their banter on social media X were defamatory and caused him embarrassment.

During the exchange on X, Mwesigye alleged that Mr Abigaba had been divorced by his wife Carol due to erectile dysfunction, while the same Carol used the opportunity to sleep with most of his ( Duncan’s friends).

“Our client contends that the above statements were defamatory, derogatory, false and malicious; and the publication of the same has caused our client to suffer hatred, contempt, ridicule, odium, and embarrassment with the capacity to lower his self-esteem amongst right thinking members of the society generally, and his peers in particular,” Abigaba demands.

Through his lawyers, Abigaba wants Mwesigye to pay Shs100m in damages and Shs10m to his lawyers as legal fees or face the law.