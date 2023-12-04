President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington © AP Photo / Evan Vucci

If there is one candidate Trump will pick to avoid a primary challenge, it is Nikki Haley. While DeSantis is running close to Haley for second place, Haley is set up in the primary to be a potentially formidable challenger. As the former governor of South Carolina, she is positioned to perform well in that state.

If she can build momentum in the first two states of Iowa and New Hampshire and carry that into a strong second in South Carolina or win the state outright, Trump may feel pressure to get her out of the race.

Outside of that possibility, there seems little chance Trump will tap Haley as his VP. While the two did work together during his Presidency, Trump appointed her as the US Ambassador to the UN, their relationship has since soured. In September, Trump referred to her as “Birdbrain Nikki Haley” and said that she has “No loyalty.” He also seemingly ruled her out as his VP, saying “MAGA, or I, will never go for [Haley].”

The two also have differing views on foreign policy. Haley has been a staunch supporter of sending more military aid to Ukraine, even as an increasing number of Republicans oppose it. Trump promised that he would, if elected, negotiated peace within “24 hours.”

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy