Last evening, Episode II, of the Tusker Malt Conversessions second season featuring none other than the talented rapper, The Mith, went live on both Tusker Malt and Swangz Avenue YouTube pages.

To start with, the choice of venue was a stroke of genius. The luscious greens at Entebbe Golf Club were transformed into a picturesque backdrop that perfectly complemented The Mith’s vibrant energy while also capturing the natural beauty of the club itself.

In this episode, The Mith peeled back the layers of his life, offering fans and viewers a closer look at the man behind the music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode kicked off with The Mith showing off his golf skills by putting on the green before getting into the performance that would later leave viewers impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his opening ‘Conversessions,’ the rapper addressed a lingering question about the absence of Luganda in most of his songs. His response was candid – his music caters to a global audience.

However, he emphasised his commitment to his roots, citing specific Luganda-infused tracks like “Eh Mama” as deliberate efforts to continue to represent his heritage. The artiste also proudly showcased his Ugandan identity with the national flag waving next to him throughout the show which indeed re-echoed his “I’m so Ug” chant.

He later delved into his love life, sharing experiences from past relationships. He highlighted the fact that with each relationship came a learning experience, acknowledging that like everyone else, he has faced challenges. He however revealed his wish to be in a steady committed relationship, envisioning a future with two children.

For The Mith, family holds a special place in his heart, and he attributed much of his success to their unwavering support. Hailing from a family of music enthusiasts, he acknowledged the crucial role they played in his journey.

“I’m fortunate to have these people who understand what I’m trying to do and they are guiding me to this day, and one of the things they’ve taught me is to remove ego, it helps u appreciate things and learn,” he shared.

The Mith’s humility and openness to learning were recurring themes throughout the episode, appreciating lessons from his Klear Kut crew members down to his grandfather, uncle and siblings. He explained his seemingly reserved demeanour as a protective measure for those closest to him, stating, “I’ve learned to live in my bubble to protect my family, friends, and everyone around me.”

The episode concluded on a high note, with The Mith serenading the audience with one of his popular hits, “Lighter (Fire).” The musical journey also featured tracks like “Eh Mama,” “Conversations,” “Good Vibes,” and“Give Her Love.”

Tusker Malt Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza commented on the decision-making process to have an artiste like The Mith and how he came to take the stage on the music platform.

“The Mith was our second choice not only because his talent and dedication to his craft mirror the ‘premiumness’ of Tusker Malt Conversessions but also the fact that he is among the greats who have paved the way for the Hip Hop genre in Uganda,” she said.

Mutamuliza, also shared thoughts on the brand’s involvement in this music property and commitment to delivering the most exclusive content there is online.

“The production of the Tusker Malt Conversessions is the brand’s commitment to offering unique and premium experiences, mirroring the craftsmanship and dedication with which we brew our finest malt. This season, we are bringing music fans and listeners exactly that,” she added.

As The Mith’s episode resonates with fans, anticipation builds for the next artiste set to grace the Tusker Malt Conversessions stage. Fans and music lovers can catch up on previous episodes like Juliana Kanyomozi and Season One’s artistes by visiting both pages as well as watching on NBS and Bukedde TV on Sunday 10thand Wednesday 13th respectively.