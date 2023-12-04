In a groundbreaking collaboration marking the celebration of NBS at 15 and the highly anticipated UB40 concert, Radio One (106.1 FM) and United Media have joined forces with Next Media.

This alliance not only emphasizes the power of diverse media platforms coming together for a common cause but also underscores the significance of United Media, an organization with over 200 radio and TV stations under its umbrella, in this partnership.

United Media, boasting a vast network encompassing over 200 radio and TV stations, plays a pivotal role in this momentous collaboration.

This organization’s extensive reach and influence further amplify the joint efforts of Radio One, Next Media, and United Media in promoting the upcoming UB40 concert.

As part of this collaboration, United Media stations will actively participate in the campaign, amplifying the message across diverse regions and communities, thereby ensuring that the spirit of the concert resonates far and wide.

The partnership between Next Media, Radio One, and United Media stands as a testament to the unity and shared vision in celebrating culture, music, and communal experiences within the Ugandan community.

With the UB40 concert on the horizon, this joint effort is a testament to the spirit of Love Uganda and the collective effort to create an unforgettable musical journey for enthusiasts across the region.

As part of this collaboration, listeners will be treated to an immersive experience on Radio One and United Media platforms, featuring an extensive showcase of UB40’s iconic music. This initiative aims to immerse audiences in the timeless melodies and soulful rhythms that have defined UB40’s legendary career.

Moreover, the collaboration offers a unique opportunity for listeners to win tickets and exciting goodies for the much-anticipated UB40 concert.

Through various engaging activities and contests, fans tuning in to Radio One and United Media stations will have the chance to be part of this historic celebration, adding an element of excitement and inclusivity to the entire campaign.

By leveraging the strengths of different media platforms, this collaboration aims to amplify the outreach of the UB40 concert, ensuring that the message resonates far and wide across the nation.

It reinforces the significance of unity in harnessing the power of media to create a memorable experience for all attendees, aligning with the core ethos of Love Uganda.

As the partnership between these media giants continues to flourish, audiences can anticipate an immersive journey into UB40’s musical legacy, alongside opportunities to win tickets and exclusive concert experiences.

The collective effort of Next Media, Radio One, and United Media aims to create a harmonious celebration that resonates deeply within the hearts of Ugandans, fostering a sense of pride and unity.