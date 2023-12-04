Previously referred to as Nakivubo War Memorial stadium and now called Ham’s Stadium Nakivubo war memorial grounds, every one who has been in Kampala long enough can testify that this project has added to the beauty and transformation of downtown Kampala.

Started amidst a lot of resistance about 5 plus years ago first from the traders who operated on the peripherals of what was supposed to be the stadium’s parking space which had become a market, skeptics with in the sports fraternity who added their voice to this negativity with politicians, the general public and all sorts of opinion leaders not sparing Kiggundu either speaking so much doom upon this project, you would think it would never become a reality.

But through his sheer grit, dedication and determination to get this project up and running amidst all the resistance, Kiggundu held fort and moved against all odds to deliver what is now a magnificent landmark in Ham’s Stadium Nakivubo war Memorial grounds in the centre of down town Kampala.

What did it cost him?

Five plus years of massive input in terms of planning, strategy, reviews, previews, consultations both locally and on the continent have gone into the stadium to ensure the project is up to International standards acceptable by the Confederation of African Football among other key stakeholders.

Of course you can not ignore the input of government starting with the backing of His Excellency President Museveni to give him Hamis Kiggundu the go ahead to put up the project, the support of the First Lady Hon. Janet Kataha Museveni who according to Kiggundu has visited the project before and given her blessing and approval as line Minister for Education and Sports.

Kiggundu also applauds the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Anita Among and FUFA President Hon. Engineer Moses Magogo for their tireless efforts in pushing Uganda’s bid to co-host AFCON 2027 with some of the games set to be played in the CAF approved Ham’s Stadium Nakivubo.

“With all the Engineers, foremen and supporting technical team including the builders all from Uganda, this stadium is a testimony that Ugandans can actually do good work to international standards when given the support and opportunity” he said.

Talking monies, Kiggundu says the stadium will have cost close to a whooping 200 Million Dollars at the time of full completion which comes to over 740 Billion Ugx an amount that takes sheer genius to mobilize and ensure it accomplishes the mission that was set up from the onset which building a stadium to international standards.

The facilities

The new stadium boasts modern siting and viewing facilities that include ordinary, VIP, Executive and VVIP with viewing boxes that have self contained facilities including slots for refreshements, rooms of convenience and a number of other exclusive amenities.

The locker rooms are world class with well built in cabinets, changing rooms and showers, expansive aisles through out the stadium for ease of movement, an adequate parking that covers a number of floors, a modern gym, basketball and netball court plus a boxing ring.

Indoor games like darts, table tennis and pool are also well taken care of with modern hostel facilities for sportsmen, delegates or trainees in residence to have a comfortable stay also in place.

The Verdict

Against all odds and amidst all the doubt, Hamis Kiggundu has achieved what looked like the impossible. As the first Ugandan to build a National stadium using his own resources, I would want to describe his accomplishment as a genuine but grand show of personal grit, ingenuity, passion for sports and above all patriotism and love for his country Uganda.

“Let this serve as an example to all my fellow Ugandan brothers and sisters especially the youth that with self believe and the right mentality we can accomplish big things instead of always being negative and criticizing Ugandans undertaking such big transformational projects” Kiggundu said.

Adding that like his book ‘Success Based on Reason and Reality’ states, let’s engage in less talk and dedicate our energy to having the right reasoning, mindset and work mentality to achieve success.

