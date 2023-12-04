By Jaffari Muyinda

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Mayuge, Eria Magumba, is under intense scrutiny amid accusations of misappropriating funds totaling 82 million shillings, originally earmarked for Community Health Extension Workers.

The allegations have sparked outrage among local leaders, leading to calls for Magumba’s immediate transfer from the district.

The controversy unfolded when Dr. Dianah Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, disclosed that funds designated for Community Health Extension Workers had been diverted to the district’s general fund account, remaining undispersed to the intended beneficiaries for several months.

An internal audit further exposed irregular withdrawals of conditional money meant for sub-counties, raising questions about the accounting officer’s actions.

In a damning revelation, it was uncovered that Magumba had overseen the irregular recruitment of 81 additional primary teachers, exceeding the approved limit of 30.

This development has cast a shadow over Mayuge nationally, prompting local leaders to demand decisive action.

“The CHEW money worth sh. 82,239,000 was withdrawn and used by the accounting officer on issues not known to the council yet this was conditional money meant for a specific use. This cast Mayuge in a bad light nationally,” stated an anonymous council member.

Despite Magumba’s denial of most allegations, a subsequent emergency security meeting, chaired by Resident District Commissioner Elaijah Madoi, was convened to verify the claims.

The internal audit report, which implicated Magumba and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) James Kisita, prompted the RDC to order their immediate arrest to allow the legal process to unfold.

“The residents of Mayuge deserve transparency and accountability in the utilization of public funds. We will not tolerate any actions that compromise the well-being of our community,” affirmed RDC Elaijah Madoi during the emergency meeting.

As the legal proceedings commence, Mayuge awaits answers and justice regarding the alleged financial impropriety that has stirred controversy within the district.