M23 rebels have announced they are set to take over areas previously held by the East African Community Regional Force(EACRF).

“Following the departure of the EACRF from DRC, for the well-being of the civilian population, the M23 will recover and occupy all its areas that it handed over to EACRF at the beginning of the peace process,” a statement by the M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka said on Sunday.

The group however said they are still committed to resolving the conflict in DRC amicably.

“The M23 reiterates its commitment to resolve peacefully the ongoing conflict in Eastern DRC and will not spare any effort to protect the civilian population and to defend itself professionally.”

The East African Community Regional Force(EACRF) on Sunday started withdrawing from the areas it occupied in DRC after the Congolese government refused to renew its mandate.

At the same time, Felix Tshisekedi’s government signed an agreement to allow the Southern African Development Community (SADC) force replace the departing EAC Regional Force.

The East African force had started deploying in DRC last year in November and since then, four countries including Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Burundi had deployed their troops in response to a directive by the East African leaders’ summit that okayed deployment of a regional force.