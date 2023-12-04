By Kahumuzah Blessing Agnetta

The fifth edition of the NBS Housing Baraza is a couple of days away and it is promising to be even better. Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s edition is being held under the theme “Exploring evolving options in housing and housing finance.”

With the state of the economy seemingly limiting the number of options people have for housing coupled with it being difficult to understand how to organise your money so you can afford to even own a home, the NBS Housing Baraza 5th edition will offer the solutions to both of these issues so your dream home does not remain just a dream.

The baraza this year is a must attend as it will bring industry experts who will be speaking on the latest in innovative financing and sustainable housing, in a bid to offer attendees information that will help them make the right decisions when it comes to financing their housing in a way that will not hurt the environment.

There will also be exhibitors showcasing the latest in groundbreaking innovations in housing for both homes and commercial buildings.

The NBS Housing Baraza will be running from the 8th to the 9th of December at Motiv. Come witness the housing revolution and be at the forefront of the future of housing.