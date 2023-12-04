During a week-long operation, the Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has successfully concluded operations in the Teso Sub-Region, leading to the arrest of four suspects charged with offences such as the sale of government drugs in private clinics, dealing in expired drugs, and operating pharmacies without a license.

The crackdown has resulted in the impoundment of 124 boxes of expired drugs, valued at Shs. 40 million, including 408 doses of Atefan, an antimalarial government drug believed to have been stolen from regional government facilities and sold at Asimz Pharmacy Ltd in Kumi Municipality Caught in the act

During the operation, Asimz Pharmacy Ltd, located along Edau Road, Angopet Cell in Kumi municipality, came under scrutiny as several packets of Atefan totalling 408 doses were impounded.

The mystery surrounding the illegal transportation of these drugs from hospital stores to private clinics remains a key question.

Senior health officials in the region suspect that the drugs may have been stolen from lower health facilities, repeatedly targeted by unknown thieves who are suspected to be facilitating transactions with drug shops and pharmacy operators.

According to Dr Eyuru Martine, Asst. DHO Soroti

“The question of who is pilfering these drugs from hospital stores to private pharmacies is a concern that demands urgent investigation.”

Dr Padde Musa, the NDA regional manager, acknowledged the critical issue of government drug theft in the Teso Sub-region.

However, he emphasized the challenge of gathering intelligence, with suspects collaborating with members of the public to evade authorities.

Dr Musa disclosed that 40 cases of government drug theft and illegal sale have been filed in Teso Sub-region alone. Of these, 15 cases have been successfully prosecuted, leading to jail sentences, while others are still under investigation.

“Theft of government drugs remains a critical issue in Teso Sub-region, and intelligence gathering poses a significant challenge in our efforts to combat this problem.”

The NDA’s operation extended beyond drug seizures, focusing on unqualified personnel and illegal drug outlets.

A total of 53 drug outlets operating without licenses and unqualified personnel, including two pharmacies in Kumi district, were targeted.

Dr Kyomukama Samuel, the head of enforcement, reported the impoundment of 240 boxes of assorted medicines worth over 40 million Uganda Shillings.

Additionally, two hawkers were arrested for selling human medicine in the shift markets of Kasilo and Katine.

“Our operation has not only seized illegal drugs but has also cracked down on unqualified personnel and illegal drug outlets, ensuring the safety and quality of medicines in the region.”

However, the Soroti District Resident Commissioner, Mr. Salim Kumaketch, issued a warning to the public, urging them to avoid dealing with uncertified herbalists selling drugs on the streets.

“We urge the public to be cautious and avoid dealing with uncertified herbalists selling drugs on the streets. Your health is paramount, and purchasing from certified sources ensures the safety of medicines.”