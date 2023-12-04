In a heartbreaking tale of familial discord, 37-year-old Jennipher Mbabazi, a resident of Kibaale town council in Kibaale District, is pleading for assistance from local leaders after being allegedly evicted from her ancestral land seven years ago.

The disputed land, spanning 11 acres, holds the weight of family history as a burial site for Mbabazi’s kin.

Mbabazi points the finger at her nephew, Joseph Mawejje, as the orchestrator of her forced departure from the cherished family plot. Recounting her struggles, she shared,

“Imagine being evicted from a family land and having to rent in the same town council where your roots run deep. I reported the matter to all authorities in the District, but my cries for help seem to have fallen on deaf ears.”

However, Mawejje vehemently denies the accusations, asserting that the land was rightfully bequeathed to him by his late mother.

He emphasizes the need for a family discussion to determine the true owner of the contested property, downplaying any rift with his aunt.

“The land was given to me by my late mother. All claims that I led the eviction are baseless. We need to sit as a family and agree on certain terms, especially regarding who is the rightful owner of the land,” Mawejje explained.

Despite numerous interventions by the Kibaale Town Council LC3 Chairperson, Joseph Ssaazi, and the Resident District Commissioner, Godwin Angalia, a resolution remains elusive.

Ssaazi stressed the urgency of legal action, cautioning against the potential escalation of conflict, stating, “These incidents have led to the loss of lives in the District several times.”

Angalia echoed the sentiment, expressing frustration with the lack of progress despite the office’s interventions.

“We need either to go to court or have a line minister intervene and guide accordingly to know who is right and wrong and who shares what by law, not by mere talking,” he emphasized.

As the dispute over the ancestral land unfolds, the fate of the family’s legacy hangs in the balance, awaiting a legal judgment to bring clarity and resolution to the longstanding conflict.