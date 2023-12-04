By Victoria Sibiya

In a thrilling convergence of music and milestone celebrations, the legendary UB40 Ft Ali Campbell is making a much-anticipated return to Uganda after a 15-year hiatus, heightening the festivities of Next Media’s monumental 15-year anniversary.

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and come 21 December 2023, Kololo Independence Grounds will be alive with the iconic sounds of reggae that have stood the test of time.

We had the pleasure of catching up with Munira Bux, NBS Sports TV host and a familiar face in the Next Media family, to hear her thoughts on the upcoming concert:

Munira Bux shares her enthusiasm for UB40’s return: “As someone deeply passionate about music, I can’t contain my excitement for UB40 Ft Ali Campbell’s return to Uganda. This isn’t just any concert; it’s a monumental celebration of Next Media’s 15 years. UB40’s music, to me, is just a different kind of reggae. It’s not just the beats and the rhythms; it’s the emotion and the stories behind each song. Their return is like a musical homecoming, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

On the significance of UB40’s music in her life: “UB40’s music has this timeless quality. It’s the kind of music that stays with you through different phases of life. Whether you’re reminiscing or creating new memories, UB40’s songs have a way of resonating with the soul. To have them back in Uganda after 15 years is more than a concert; it’s a cultural moment.”

Munira Bux on the broader celebration at Next Media: “As a member of the Next Media family, I feel a sense of pride in being part of a network that not only brings iconic acts like UB40 to Uganda but also takes the celebration to another level. This 15-year milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Next Media. UB40’s return is the perfect soundtrack to our celebration, and I can’t wait to share this experience with our viewers.”

As we count down the days to this historic event, Munira’s sentiments echo the sentiments of many within Next Media and across Uganda. UB40 Ft Ali Campbell’s return isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of resilience, growth, and the universal power of music. Save the date, secure your tickets, and join Munira and the Next Media family for a night that promises to be etched in the memories of all who attend.