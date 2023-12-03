A blast, whose cause is yet to be determined, has occurred in Kabalagala, resulting in an injury to a witness, according to confirmed reports by the police.

Expert teams are currently on-site to determine the nature of the blast.

The incident took place at Mayor Zone, Kabalagala-Kikubamutwe, in Makindye Division on Saturday, December 2. In response, the police have cordoned off the area to facilitate a thorough investigation.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Area, provided details about the incident.

He stated that a business specializing in frying chips experienced an incident that led to the blast. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported.

“Nakasagga Joy, the 23-year-old owner of the business, sustained minor injuries but is currently in stable condition. Our expert teams are actively investigating the cause of the blast, and updates on the findings will be communicated as soon as possible,” Owoyesigire explained.

In addition to the Kabalagala incident, Owoyesigire mentioned another blast in Nabweru.

The police bomb squad and forensic services responded to the blast, which occurred in one of the unoccupied rentals. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the blast.

While these incidents are under investigation, Owoyesigire urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities.

He emphasized that cooperation from the public is crucial in maintaining the safety and security of neighborhoods.

The police will provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.