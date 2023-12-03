Security has announced a shs20 million bounty on two men they believe are behind the two blasts that went off on Saturday night injuring one person.

In a statement released by the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, the two improvised explosive devices exploded in Kikubamutwe parish in Kabalagala and another in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality.

“The IED that exploded in Nabweru was allegedly brought by two young men yesterday after hiring that house for three months and left a bag in the room where the explosion took place.The IED that exploded in Kabalagala was left at a veranda of a house in a busy street,” Col Akiiki said.

The army has since released two photos of men suspected to have been behind the two blasts and placed a sh20 million bounty on their heads.

He said investigations into the matter continue but asked the general public to be vigilant and security conscious as the festive season approaches.

“The public has been also advised to put in place security measures especially on gatherings including bus and taxi parks, places of worship, discos, parties , lodges and bars etc.”