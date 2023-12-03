“The real challenge for the oil and gas sector is to move away from producing oil and gas,” he said. “Nothing else really matters in the end.”

Fatih Birol from the International Energy Agency told BBC News that the fossil fuel industry should reduce its emissions from production by 2030, 20 years earlier than the date promised. They account for around 15% of global emissions – and that’s before you even count the gases given off when their products are used to power vehicles and heat homes.

He said it is “facing a moment of truth now in Dubai… Is it going to be partnering with the rest of the world.. Or is it going to stick to their business plans?”.

Addressing the summit on Saturday, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber said the new pledge “adds up to more countries and more companies from more sectors than ever before, all aligning with our North Star of 1.5C”.

World leaders agreed in Paris in 2015 to limit global warming to that amount.

Burning huge amounts of oil, gas and coal is driving climate change but leaders cannot yet agree on how fast the world should stop using them.

Mr Jaber called Saturday’s pledge “a great first step”.

“Whilst many national oil companies have adopted net zero 2050 targets for the first time, I know that they and others, can and need to do more,” he said. “We need the entire industry to keep 1.5C within reach and set even stronger ambitions for decarbonisation.”

The UAE says the Decarbonisation Charter will speed up climate action as oil and gas companies that account for 40% of the world’s emissions promise to become net zero by 2050.

Reaching net zero means stopping adding greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Carroll Muffett, president of the Center for International Environmental Law, however, said that the only way to ‘decarbonize’ carbon-based oil and gas is to stop producing it “quickly, completely, and permanently”.

“Anything short of this is just more industry greenwash.”

The 50 companies, which also include the UAE’s state oil company, also pledge to almost entirely stop releasing the potently planet-heating gas methane during oil and gas production by 2030.