On Friday , various stakeholders gathered at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi to celebrate the Kampala Impact Day on which entrepreneurs from Uganda interacted freely with Investors from various parts of the world.

The meeting brought together social businesses, impact investors from various part of the world, development organizations, ecosystem partners, and NGOs committed to addressing

climate issues.

Sanne Williems , the Team leader for Green Transition and Private Sector at European Union expressed gratitude towards the organizers of the event for having organized a colorful ceremony.

She said, “We work with financial institutions to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are working in Green fields. We prepare them to be ready bankable and have business proposals that can be acceptable by the banks.”

She also informed the participants that European Union have put aside financing of about 250 billion Ugandan shillings in various financial institutions for the SMEs. “It doesn’t mean that the beneficiaries get grants funding but its a mix of subsidized loans and sometimes loans.

That European Union’s aim is to ensure that green businesses grow, employ more people and substantially contribute to climate change mitigation and adoptation.”

Brian Mangeni CEO of Einstein Rising, East African Manager of OVO from Belgium pointed out that they have been operating for the last 7 years , worked with over 300 Small and Medium Enterprises

He said, “We normally invest in businesses that we have taken through our programs, so this event has brought together Investors from mainly Europe and Entrepreneurs from Uganda who pitch to rich people for some funding.”

He further added that this year the focus has been mainly on green enterprise because they are focusing addressing the issue of climate change.

Brenda Amonyiki , the Portfolio relationship manager at Financial sector depening (FSD), an initiative funded by EU supported and capital markets Authority revealed that at this event, they match businesses to investors and at the same time provide technical support assistance to these SMEs.

“We realized that, Many businesses which are owned by women tend to remain behind for various reasons like ; cultural aspects as well as women generally being not empowered to look for funding and they tend to shy away from these opportunities. We launched a campaign in May this year with specific focus on women owned business, through that initiative, we give them technical support interms of how they can get capital.”

Kampala Impact Day unites diverse stakeholders for inspiration, highlighting social entrepreneurship’s

power for lasting change, fostering unity toward purpose-driven progress, and promoting proactive

collaboration with aligned partners.

The event was aimed to catalyze climate financing by fostering collaboration and leveraging financial

resources for sustainable solutions.