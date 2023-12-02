In a spectacular showcase of creative brilliance, the 2nd edition of the Silverback Awards unfolded on November 25th, 2023, at Serena in Kampala. Jointly hosted by the Uganda Advertising Association, the Uganda Marketing Society, and The Loeries, this prestigious event aimed to applaud outstanding achievements in various artistic mediums, spanning design, print, out-of-home, radio, and TV commercials. This celebration aimed not only to ensure that agencies and brands effectively communicated with their target audiences but also sought to establish a lasting imprint in the minds of consumers.

This year marked a significant expansion as marketing categories were introduced, underscoring the imperative for marketers to excel in their communication strategies. The Loeries, a global organization evaluating top marketers and creatives worldwide, brought its high standard of judging to Ugandan submissions, emphasizing the recognition of excellence in the work presented.

Stanbic Bank, nominated in an impressive 10 categories, triumphed by clinching four awards. Their victories included the “Wumula Ka Stress” campaign for Design, “Kikole for Less” campaign for Integrated, “All for Love” for the Internal Campaign category, and another win for “Wumula Ka Stress” under the Effective Creativity category.

Diana Kahunde, Brand and Marketing Manager for Consumer and High Net Worth at Stanbic Bank, expressed, “At Stanbic Bank, our aim is to ensure that our work has a meaningful impact on the communities we serve. We strive for an all-inclusive service, catering to the needs of individuals from all walks of life.”

TotalEnergies EP Uganda, nominated in four categories, secured two wins—one for the “Action for Sustainability” campaign and another for the “Road Safety” campaign. Their exceptional performance culminated in the grand accolade of Brand of the Year, a testament to their commitment to working collaboratively with host communities towards achieving Uganda’s first oil by 2025. Anita Kayongo, Corporate Affairs Manager at TotalEnergies EP Uganda, expressed her delight, saying, “Our goal is to work hand in hand with host communities, and these campaigns not only showcase our efforts but also create a meaningful impact.”

The agency behind these triumphs, MetropolitanRepublic Uganda, added to their accolades with Andrew Mulumba winning the Art Director of the Year award.

Josephine Muvumba, Managing Director at MetropolitanRepublic Uganda, credited the dedicated team for their hard work, emphasizing their commitment to elevating the quality of their work and meeting clients’ expectations.

She extended gratitude to clients, particularly Stanbic Bank and TotalEnergies EP Uganda, for their trust and collaboration.

The Silverback Awards night was not just a celebration of creativity but a recognition of the profound impact that innovative and purposeful communication can have on communities and brands alike.