In a night that transcended a mere celebration of creativity, recognizing the profound impact that innovative and purposeful communication can wield on communities and brands alike, budding creative agency, MetropolitanRepublic Uganda showcased their prowess of in crafting winning campaigns that resonate and excel.

The 2nd edition of the Silverback Awards, a dazzling showcase of creative brilliance, unfolded on November 25th, 2023, at Serena in Kampala. This prestigious event, jointly hosted by the Uganda Advertising Association, the Uganda Marketing Society, and The Loeries, celebrated outstanding achievements across various artistic mediums, lauding excellence in design, print, out-of-home, radio, and TV commercials. The awards sought not only to recognize effective brand communication but also aimed to etch a lasting imprint in the minds of consumers.

This year’s ceremony marked an expansion into marketing categories, underlining the critical importance for marketers to excel in their communication strategies. The Loeries, renowned globally for evaluating top marketers and creatives, brought their high standards of judgment to Ugandan submissions, emphasizing excellence in the presented work.

Stanbic Bank emerged triumphant, bagging four awards from their impressive 10 nominations. Among their victories were the “Wumula Ka Stress” campaign for Design, “Kikole for Less” for Integrated, “All for Love” for the Internal Campaign category, and another win for “Wumula Ka Stress” under the Effective Creativity category. Diana Kahunde, Stanbic Bank’s Brand and Marketing Manager for Consumer and High Net Worth, highlighted, “Our aim is to ensure that our work has a meaningful impact on the communities we serve, catering to individuals from all walks of life.”

TotalEnergies EP Uganda, nominated in four categories, secured two wins—one for the “Action for Sustainability” campaign and another for the “Road Safety” campaign. Their standout performance led to the grand accolade of Brand of the Year, signifying their dedication to collaborative work with host communities towards achieving Uganda’s first oil by 2025. Anita Kayongo, Corporate Affairs Manager at TotalEnergies EP Uganda, expressed, “These campaigns showcase our efforts and create a meaningful impact as we work hand in hand with host communities.”

Behind these remarkable triumphs stood MetropolitanRepublic Uganda, earning further accolades with Andrew Mulumba winning the Art Director of the Year award. Josephine Muvumba, Managing Director at MetropolitanRepublic Uganda, attributed the success to the dedicated team’s hard work, emphasizing their commitment to elevating the quality of their work and exceeding clients’ expectations. She extended gratitude to clients, particularly Stanbic Bank and TotalEnergies EP Uganda, for their trust and collaboration.