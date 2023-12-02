No one has the right to deny the other sex, especially in marriage. There is a name for that right; Conjugal right. Sex must be had whether kids are flying around or not.

Kids are back for long holidays. Cheaters are hoping to use this as an excuse to deny people in the house sex. We shall not allow it. There are so many ways you can have sex even with other people in the same room.

Spoon that game and enjoy the sugar. If your child abrupting opens the door and you have slid it inside under covers, you can yell at them to learn how to knock while you cum.

When spooning, you need to bring your top leg forward a little bit to make it easier for your man to slide in. Once he is in, he can wrap his arms around you to hit all the walls. Undercovers, it will look like you are just sleeping and looking in the same direction when down under you are getting soaked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make it easy to have sex. Why are you in a knicker at home? There should be easy access as and when the kids are enjoying playtime. Quickies must be normalized. You can be decent on top and wet and ready on the inside. It is not rocket science.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afternoon nap time means fun for Daddy and Mommy. Don’t sleep during the day as if you are a child. Get some. Enjoy every bit of private time you get. It is going to be a long holiday and not having sex is not an option.

If the kids are in the next room, the moaning volume is reduced but sex must go on. More kissing and less singing. Whisper the sweet nothing instead of shouting at the top of your voice. Keep it sexy.

Most people who shout like they are about to die are normally lying. There is a way hitting the right spots ignites the stereo in a human being. Less lying and more soaking.

Why are you walking around as dry as a stone? Why aren’t you texting your wife who is doing chores and turning her on? You are on your phone half the time, so why not use that time to make her wet so that when the kids are figuring out which toy to break next, you take five minutes for a well-deserved quickie?

Let’s not sleep on the job. Let’s slide in some sex while raising the babies.

Till next time, parents also deserve an orgasm.