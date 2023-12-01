About 10 Ugandans have graduated in psychosynthesis coaching and leadership, becoming the first-ever cohort of the kind on African continent.

The graduation was marked with colorful celebrations held on Thursday at Golden Tulip hotel in Kampala.

In a two-year program, facilitated by HLM Jim Roberts in partnership with CoachCoegi, the graduates were trained by senior mentors and business coaches on executive leadership.

Psychosynthesis coaching works with the principles of psychosynthesis, a transpersonal psychology.

In psychosynthesis coaching, the coach and client are a team devoted to supporting the client’s movement towards purpose, meaning and values, in daily life issues, for executive or business needs and in groups or individually.

Speaking at the function, the chief guest, Irene Birungi Mugisha who also serves as the private secretary to President Museveni applauded HLB Jim Roberts for spearheading the training program which is the first of kind in Africa.

She also underscored the critical role of such leadership trainings in improving decision making among leaders.

“We really need to have most of these trainings for us as leaders because again, like I said in the beginning, for you to make a key decision, then you need to make extra and extra intervention and also speak into your own intuition to understand that what you’re thinking about or what you’re about to even evaluate of someone is key to that,” Mugisha said.

She further congratulated the privileged coaches that graduated on the day, and urged them to use the knowledge that they have been given for the betterment of the country.

Speaking to the Nile Post, the managing partner for HLB Jim Roberts, CPA. Dr.James Onyoin noted that one of the major reasons they have embarked on such programs is to address the leadership crisis sweeping across Africa.

“If Africa is to change, we must fix the leadership problem and that’s why we’re bringing all these programs to Uganda. This graduation that we have just gone through, is the first cohort ever on the African continent on a topic of what we call psychosynthesis coaching.”

He added that psychosynthesis programs help in changing mindsets so that people can become the best that they can become.

“And and if that happens, that will help us to get the best quality of leaders who can make the right decisions, who can lead organizations to success and change the trajectory of growth in Africa.” Onyoin said.

He further added that by January 2024, they hope to hit the road with the another cohort.

Meanwhile, Ruchira Chakravarty, the CEO of CoachCoegi told this website that she embarked upon the journey of psychosynthesis, to help people have soulful and meaningful life.

“It was a revelation to me to find out and to discover that I have the capacity to be will in itself. Now a lot of people understand will as Victorian will. That is not the will that we are talking about. Victorian will is hard. Victorian will is punitive. Victorian will is strong. Victorian will has strong boundaries that are do not allow you to really express yourself.” Chakravarty said.

“The will I’m talking about is soulful will. The will I’m talking about is the will of the personal self that even in the depth of despairs you discover yourself.” she added.